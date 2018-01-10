Courtney Goldsmith

The government's plan to cap energy prices could come into effect by Christmas 2018, but legislation would need to be ready before parliament's summer recess.

Speaking at a Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) committee meeting, Dermot Nolan, the chief executive of Ofgem, said the bill would need to receive royal assent, meaning the Queen formally approves it and makes it law, before the summer recess on July 20.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced plans to intervene in the energy market with a temporary price cap to tackle "rip-off energy prices" in October, and ministers are aiming to get the cap in place by next winter.

Standard variable tariffs (SVTs) are default tariffs that can cost hundreds of pounds more than cheaper deals.

Ofgem is required to consult and impose the price cap on SVTs.

Ministers today also accused Nolan of being a "bystander" in the energy market.

Rachel Reeves, chair of the committee, said Nolan used language that made him sound like a "bystander rather than an active participant in the market".

"Your role as chief executive is not to hope that next year fewer people are paying more than they should be for standard variable tariffs, but to stop this exploitation of customers," Reeves said.

When asked whether he thought his last four years as chief executive of Ofgem had been a success, Nolan said: "I think good things have happened, and I think as I said earlier we should have done better, particularly in the retail sector."

"We are working as hard as we can to actually improve engagement and to implement the measures [recommended by the Competition and Markets Authority] and to try and reduce harm in the market," Nolan said.

