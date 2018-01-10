Marks and Spencer pinches Dixon Carphone's finance chief

Helen Cahill

Marks and Spencer has pinched Dixons Carphone's finance director as it bids to revive its sales.

Humphrey Singer was finance director at Dixons Carphone from 2014 onwards, and has held finance positions at other major consumer brands, such as Cadbury Schweppes and Coca-Cola. He is also a non-executive at Taylor Wimpey.

Read more: Marks & Spencer offloads Hong Kong business to partner Al-Futtaim

At M&S, Singer will receive a base salary of £600,000, slightly more than the £590,000 annual salary of Helen Weir, who he is replacing. Weir will stay in post until 31 March, when she will leave the business to build up a portfolio career.

M&S' chief executive Steve Rowe said: "As we embark on our five-year transformation programme, Humphrey will be a great addition to the top team. His experience as part of the team that led Dixons through its period of change and migration to multi-channel retailer is most relevant to what we are undertaking here."

The announcement comes ahead of M&S' much-anticipated update on Christmas trading. Rowe is seeking to follow through on a promise to bring the retailer's clothing sales back into growth, and will need to show he can turn around a recent decline in food sales.