Lynsey Barber

Billionaire Warren Buffett, one of the world's most high profile investors, has shared his thoughts on bitcoin and he is not convinced.

The cherry Coke drinking chief of Berkshire Hathaway said cryptocurrencies "will come to a bad ending" speaking in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday.

"When it happens or how or anything else I don't know," he added.

He has previously labelled it a "mirage" and a joke. That was back in 2014, but it seems the self-made billionaire has not changed his mind amid prices rising thousands of percent.

He is also not jumping on board with bitcoin futures either, despite talk of the newly minted contracts adding an air of respectability to the crypto craze and expected to attract a greater number of institutional investors this year.

"I get into enough trouble with things I think I know something about. Why in the world should I take a long or short position in something I don't know anything about," he said.

Others are turning their attention to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, changing their tune. JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon made a u-turn yesterday on his previous view that it was a "fraud".