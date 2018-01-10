Courtney Goldsmith

GFG Alliance, the huge energy and metals company chaired by industrialist Sanjeev Gupta, today announced it had made a bid for Europe's largest aluminium smelter as part of a €2bn (£1.8bn) investment programme in France.

Continuing a recent spending spree, GFG's industrial arm Liberty House made a binding conditional offer to buy Aluminium Dunkerque from Rio Tinto, which it said was part of a major expansion into continental Europe.

Liberty aims to capitalise on the growing demand for aluminium components among European car manufacturers, where the trend is moving towards lighter-weight vehicles with a lower carbon footprint. It said the estimated total aluminium content in European-made cars will rise to 4.3m tonnes from 3.3m tonnes a year by 2024.

Read more: Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance takes its first step onto the stock market

The firm plans to develop manufacturing activities linked with the smelter and to create thousands more jobs by investing in and developing the 570-worker plant.

GFG did not disclose the offer price, but Reuters previously reported that sources had valued the smelter at around €200m.

The deal is subject to a statutory consultation with employees, the European Works Council and stakeholders and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2018.

"This is GFG’s first significant step into continental Europe, which we will hope to build on," Gupta said.

"We are particularly attracted by the pro-business environment that President [Emmanuel] Macron’s France is quickly building. This has motivated our ambition to establish a global hub for the group in France, not only investing heavily in aluminium, steel and automotive, but also bringing our other divisions including energy, banking and property development to explore opportunities in France and Europe, also complementing and supporting Dunkerque.”

The announcement follows confirmation that Liberty is engaged in a formal bidding process to acquire Asco Industries, which has steel mills and service centres at six locations across France, employing around 1,500 people.

Read more: Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance snaps up coking coal mine from Glencore