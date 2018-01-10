Oliver Gill

British Cycling has picked the boss of House of Fraser as its new independent chair, marking a "new era" in the governance of the troubled sports organisation.

Frank Slevin, chairman of the department store, has been appointed as part of a constitutional overhaul that followed findings of a "culture of fear" at British Cycling.

His selection comes after House of Fraser appealed to its landlords for "support" late last week, prompting fears sales at the high-street stalwart may have laboured during the pivotal Christmas trading period.

Slevin's experience spans retail, financial services and regulatory oversight, British Cycling said.

Last June a controversial independent review of British Cycling into claims of bullying and discrimination concluded "good governance was lacking" and a "culture of fear" existed. The report's language and conclusions were toned down from leaked versions of the report in February – but the five-strong team of authors insisted the changes were not a whitewash of their findings.

“It is a great privilege to have been chosen to support the leadership team in British Cycling as we look to a new era for the sport," said Slevin.

I believe British Cycling is at a crossroads in terms of the standards of governance now expected, and in particular the way elite athletes are supported.

He added his key priority would be to support British Cycling chief executive Julie Harrington "as she implements her plans to take British Cycling forward".

Marian Lauder, chair of British Cycling’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee, said: "His [Frank's] commitment to supporting the federation as it enters a new era and his extensive experience in good governance and change management marked him out as the exceptional candidate."

