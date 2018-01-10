Superdry's strong Christmas marred by profit drop

Helen Cahill

Superdry announced a positive Christmas performance this morning - but its shares fell after it unveiled a drop in profits.

The figures

For the 26 weeks ended 28 October 2017, group revenue was up 20.4 per cent to £402m, which included a £12m boost from foreign exchange rates. Wholesale sales increased by 34.1 per cent to £159.3m, and retail revenue rose 12.8 per cent to £242.7m, which represented like-for-like sales growth of 6.3 per cent.

Read more: Ted Baker's shares take off on strong Christmas sales

However, pre-tax profit fell from £12.7m to £9.1m, a drop of 28 per cent.

Christmas trading at the retailer was strong, with group revenue rising by 12.6 per cent year-on-year to £215.6m. This translated into like-for-like sales growth of 4.7 per cent.

Why it's interesting

Despite the strong set of figures from Superdry, the retail chain's share price fell three per cent in morning trading.

Read more: Ted Baker's shares take off on strong Christmas sales

The brand achieved like-for-like sales growth of more than six per cent, but it was achieving growth of more than 12 per cent during the same period last year. And, it said today its profits were hit by value movement on its forward currency contracts.

Frederik Nassauer from the UK equities team at Aberdeen Standard Investments, which owns 7.5 per cent of Superdry stock, said the retailer was taking advantage of the consumer shift to online shopping and was producing new products that resonated with its customers.

What Superdry said

Euan Sutherland, chief executive at Superdry, said: "We have delivered another strong performance demonstrating the unique advantages and attractiveness of Superdry and its relevance to customers around the globe.

"Our focus is on executing against the growth opportunities we have identified. We have a clear brand positioning, an innovative approach to digital marketing, a disruptive multichannel approach and a growing culture of operational excellence."