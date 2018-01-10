Rebecca Smith

The leader of Unite union has said he will warn Peugeot-owner PSA that any efforts to close its Vauxhall plant in Ellesmere Port will knock its sales in the UK.

Len McCluskey, Unite's general secretary, said on Twitter he will meet PSA chief executive Carlos Tavares in the next fortnight and that the union "will not allow PSA to close a healthy UK plant".

McCluskey said: "I will make it crystal clear to the PSA boss Carlos Tavares that if there is any attempt to close the Ellesmere Port Vauxhall plant we will make sure their UK market in the UK is finished for good."

"PSA says there needs to be changes for Ellesmere Port to remain," he added. "If they commit to a new model then we will sit down and talk about change."

Otherwise, the union "will not allow them to continue their healthy share of the UK market".

Earlier this week, PSA, which bought General Motors' European arm including Opel and Vauxhall last year, said a further 250 jobs would be cut at Ellesmere Port car plant, on top of 400 announced in October affecting nearly a quarter of the 1,800-strong workforce.

The firm said it needed to "accelerate the recovery of plant productivity in order to meet the challenges ahead", as the plant moves staff onto one production shift.

Vauxhall said it will conduct a 45-day workforce consultation and try to minimise the impact of proposed cuts. It also affirmed its "continued commitment" to the Astra plant at Ellesmere Port.

In November, it was announced that Opel and Vauxhall would seek to avoid forced redundancies across their European plants in plans to return them to profitability by 2020.

The intention is to keep all current plants open, including Luton and Ellesmere Port, with PSA saying it was looking to make them more efficient.

