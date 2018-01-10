Tullow Oil's cash flow boosted by strong production and rising oil prices

Courtney Goldsmith

Robust production and rising oil prices helped drive strong cash flow at Tullow Oil as the firm works to slash its debt.​

In a trading update, Tullow said it expects to report free cash flow of $500m (£370m) for the year to the end of December, "significantly" exceeding its forecasts.

The increased cash flow has allowed Tullow to continue to pay down its debt following a refinancing package in November. Net debt is expected to be $3.5bn at the year end, a reduction of $1.3bn over the course of 2017.

Tullow said the positive turn came about due to strong production performance, rigorous cost discipline and a rising oil price.

“After the near death experience of early 2016, Tullow looks like it’s turned a corner," said Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Falling debt and new borrowing facilities have given the group extra breathing space, while increasing production and a healthier oil price environment means more money is coming through the door.

"While the group has kept a tight grip on spending, improved conditions means Tullow is renewing its focus on exploration and development. It’s an area where the group has an excellent track record, and recent progress in east Africa bodes well.”

Tullow said 2017 oil production in west Africa, where its Jubilee and Ten oilfields are located, exceeded expectations for the year, averaging 89,100 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

The company expects to produce between 86,000 and 95,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2018.

Paul McDade, the firm's chief executive, said recent licence additions in the Ivory Coast and Peru give the company a strong foundation to grow the business and further reduce debt.

He said: "Tullow delivered strong operational and financial performance in 2017 against the backdrop of continued industry volatility.

"Over 2018 we expect to continue this positive momentum."

Tullow expects to report revenue of around $1.7bn and gross profit of $800m for the year.

Shares in the company rose more than three per cent in morning trading to 228.7p.

