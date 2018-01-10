Moss Bros' shares slump 15 per cent on profit warning

Helen Cahill

Moss Bros' shares have slumped by more than 10 per cent this morning after the retailer warned on its profits.

Updating the market on Christmas trading, Moss Bros said its full-year profits will come in at between £6.5m and £6.8m, below analysts' expectations.

The firm said that it was up against a "very challenging consumer backdrop", and that footfall was lower than anticipated in December, the busiest time of year for retailers.

Shares fell by as much as 15 per cent in early trading, down to 76.34p.

Richard Lim, chief executive of research consultancy Retail Economics said: “This profit warning highlights the continued challenge for apparel retailers who are battling against an acceleration in structural changes sweeping through the sector.

"Burdened with too many stores, inflexible leases and spiralling operating costs, the shift towards online spending is putting profit margins under intense pressure."

Patrick O'Brien, UK research director at Global Data, said non-food retailers were "struggling", and that there will be more profit warnings from the sector.

It seems few major retailers will be able to boast of an increase in volume of sales over Christmas. Big 4 grocers appear to have done well, but only because they are charging more for essentials. Non-food struggling, more profit warnings will come. — Patrick O'Brien (@pat_gdretail) January 10, 2018

Over the 23 week period from 30 July to 6 January, Moss Bros' like-for-like sales fell by 0.1 per cent. And, it appears sales deteriorated at a crucial time for the brand; between August and November, like-for-like sales were up 1.2 per cent, but since the beginning of December, sales fell by eight per cent.