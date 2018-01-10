Ranked: The 10 industries with the biggest jump in salaries last year

Rebecca Smith

New Year, new job?

Well, if you're casting an eye over fresh opportunities and particularly on the hunt for a career which pays more, CV-Library has analysed which industries had the biggest increase in advertised pay last year.

Hospitality, automotive and agriculture took the top three spots, with pay up 10.4 per cent, 10.2 per cent, and 9.5 per cent respectively.

Property, construction and IT also featured in the top 10.

10 industries with the highest pay rises in 2017 Hospitality – pay up 10.4 per cent Automotive – pay up 10.2 per cent Agriculture – pay up 9.5 per cent Property – pay up 8.5 per cent Retail – pay up 8.1 per cent Media – pay up 7.5 per cent Design – pay up 7.5 per cent Construction – pay up 6.9 per cent Charity – pay up 6.6 per cent IT – pay up 5.1 per cent

CV-Library said the analysis provided some guidance on which industries look to be on the up for pay. The job board's founder and managing director Lee Biggins, said:

These industries are central to the UK economy’s success and it’s clear that more competition for talent has driven many employers to push up their pay packets in 2017. Interestingly, some of these industries are ones that could be struggling because of a lack of EU workers – agriculture and hospitality for example are heavily reliant on this labour, which could explain why higher pay is being offered.

Job creation was also on the up across many of the UK's main industries, with manufacturing, property and automotive leading the way for advertised jobs, according to CV-Library's analysis.

Industries with the biggest rise in jobs available Manufacturing – jobs up 22.9 per cent Property – jobs up 18 per cent Automotive – jobs up 17.3 per cent Social Care – jobs up 17 per cent Agriculture – jobs up 13.9 per cent Engineering – jobs up 10.8 per cent Construction – jobs up 10 per cent Recruitment – jobs up 9.6 per cent Design – jobs up 9.2 per cent Finance – jobs up 7.6 per cent

