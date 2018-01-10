Bill Esdaile

IT’S OFFICIAL. The Hong Kong Weather Observatory has issued another cold weather and monsoon storm warning.

With temperatures likely to drop to around 10 degrees, people are advised to dress up warmly.

The Observatory further issued a statement saying because of strong winds “flower pots are likely to be blown away, and should be taken inside”.

You wonder how the locals would have coped with the weather over in the UK for the past three weeks!

Bearing the weather in mind, you have to feel sorry for the scantily dressed dancers who will be performing live on stage for the Bollywood style festivities held at Happy Valley this afternoon.

After the Christmas and New Year parties, racing enthusiasts will be looking for something to warm themselves up.

You can guarantee the majority of the crowd will place their faith in ‘Magic Man’ jockey Joao Moreira, with the hope he can send them home with that glowing feeling in their pockets.

The Valley hosts its only Group race of the season when 11 horses line up in the January Cup Handicap over 1m1f at 1.45pm.

Leading Happy Valley trainer Caspar Fownes has made no secret that he has trained MARVEL HERO specifically for this contest, and the omens look good with Moreira climbing aboard.

Last season the Marvel Hero-Moreira partnership, had a 100 per cent win record in Hong Kong, combining with three victories.

This season, the six-year-old has been brought steadily to his peak, notably when finishing strongly behind one of today’s rivals THE GOLDEN AGE last month.

A 5lb advantage should be enough to gain his revenge. Hat-trick seeking and potential HK Derby candidate The Golden Age shouldn’t be dismissed however.

This ex-French four-year-old has looked highly progressive in his two wins to date, making all over an extended mile in October, and then given a brilliant front running ride again by jockey Matthew Chadwick, when repelling all challengers down the home stretch in his last start.

He subsequently warmed up for this contest, with a track-trial victory over an extended mile at the end of last month, and will line-up in peak condition.

Earlier in the afternoon, it may pay to follow last start winner SPRING WIN (12.15pm).

This Australian bred five-year-old suffered various health issues when he first arrived in Hong Kong, and connections have had to be patient with him.

After a couple of prep runs over 6f at Sha Tin, the Ricky Yiu-trained gelding looked to face ‘mission impossible’ when finding himself three-wide for most of the 6f contest here early last

month.

The fact he was able to dash strongly down the home stretch under a powerpacked

ride from Neil Callan, and go under 23 seconds for the final 400m, speaks volumes for his potential ability.

This time he has drawn a positive inside number. On the ‘B’ track over the last three seasons, horses drawn either one or two have over a 30 per cent win strike-rate.

Interestingly, the horse drawn inside him is the Moreira ridden Nashashuk who makes his seasonal reappearance, but has done plenty of work in the build-up to this race.