Ted Baker's shares take off on strong Christmas sales

Helen Cahill

Ted Baker's shares have taken off this morning after the brand unveiled strong sales for the Christmas period.

The figures

For the eight weeks from 12 November to 6 January, retail sales grew by six per cent, and online sales jumped 35 per cent.

E-commerce now represents just over 30 per cent of Ted Baker's business, but the high-end high street chain is still increasing its physical presence, with average retail square footage rising by 5.9 per cent over the period.

At time of writing, Ted Baker's share price was up by more than five per cent to 3,002p.

Why it's interesting

Ted Baker is regarded by analysts as a strong performer in the retail space, having proved its ability to grow its sales despite tough trading conditions.

The firm repeated its warning today that conditions will "remain challenging" in the year ahead, but the market's response to its Christmas figures suggest there is confidence Ted Baker will prevail.

What Ted Baker said

Ray Kelvin, founder and chief executive of Ted Baker, said: "The Ted Baker brand has continued to perform in line with expectations over the Christmas period, delivering a good retail performance driven by particularly strong growth from e-commerce, which is an increasingly important part of our retail business."