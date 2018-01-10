Bill Esdaile

CHAMPION jockey Joao Moreira hasn’t had everything go his way so far this season.

He may still lead the jockeys championship with 55 winners, but has opted to ride the wrong horse in too many races.

Most notably when passing over last month’s HK International Sprint winner Mr Stunning – having ridden him to victory in five races – and last Sunday’s Group 3 winner Premiere.

Moreira, who is currently seven winners in front of Zac Purton in the title race, has also had too many enforced holidays for careless riding this season, and has another impending suspension coming up in the near future.

Bearing that in mind, it’s imperative the ‘Magic Man’ puts clear daylight between himself and Purton, before he goes on another holiday.

Happy Valley has always been Purton’s domain, the Australian having ridden half of his 48 winners at the inner-city track.

Moreira, on the other hand, has only won 14 races at the Valley, and needs to step up on that record.

He has seven rides at the Valley today, and every one can be given a major chance.

Marvel Hero has already been mentioned above, but the likes of the unpredictable but talented CONTRIBUTION (12.45pm) who looks ready to peak, speedy ENCORE BOY (1.15pm), who has trialled impressively at the track, and last start winner MISTER MONTE (2.15pm), who has the Purton-ridden Dr Win Win to beat, look his highlight horses.

The action from Happy Valley will be shown live on both At The Races and Racing UK.

