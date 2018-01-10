Disruption at London Victoria as rail strikes rumble on

Caitlin Morrison

A signalling fault at London Victoria is causing disruption to Gatwick Express and Southern rail services at the busy central London station this morning.

National Rail warned that trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 10 minutes, with disruption expected to continue until 9am.

"Earlier this morning, a signalling fault at London Victoria meant that trains were unable to use platforms 9, 10 or 11. This was traced to a faulty cable, and Network Rail, who own and maintain the tracks and signals have effected repairs and trains are now able to use the platforms as normal," the rail operator said.

"Due to the length of time the platforms were out of use, a number of services needed to be altered, and some trains may still terminate and start back from stations further down the line from London Victoria."

Tickets will be accepted on the following routes at no additional cost:

London Underground between London Victoria and London Bridge

Thameslink via any reasonable route in the Central London area

The disruption comes as the RMT union stages strike action across a number of rail networks this week. Northern, Merseyrail, Greater Anglia, Southern, South Western Railway and the Isle of Wight's Island Line are all affected by a series of walkouts taking place.