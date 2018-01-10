Rebecca Smith

Commuters who have faced a series of troubles with strike-hit Southern rail and major work on Thameslink, were today warned the Brighton Main Line will be closed for two nine-day periods for an upgrade to plug tunnel leaks.

Network Rail and Southern parent firm Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said today the work from 20-28 October 2018 and 16-24 February 2019 is part of a £300m government-funded programme to address delay hotspots and improve the reliability of the railway in the south east.

For those two periods, no trains will run between Three Bridges and Brighton and Three Bridges and Lewes.

Network Rail's managing director for the South East route, John Halsall, said the work was "a long overdue upgrade to one of the most unreliable parts of the south east's rail network".

Read more: Southern rail franchise passengers suffer "worst service" in Britain

Closure dates Saturday 20 to Sunday 28 October 2018 Saturday 16 to Sunday 24 February 2019

The improvement work will focus on four Victorian-era tunnels: Balcombe, Clayton, Patcham and Haywards Heath, and the railway running through them.

A significant programme to tackle leaks into the tunnels will take place, while the track, third rail power system and signalling will all be upgraded.

Network Rail and GTR said the work was necessary otherwise reliability would deteriorate further, leading to more delays for passengers travelling between London and the south coast.

Passengers intending to travel on those dates will need to allow "considerably more time" for their journeys and expect to use either diverted trains via longer routes, or replacement buses and coaches.

Keith Jipps, Govia Thameslink Railway’s infrastructure director, said:

This route is the most congested and intensively used in the country and Network Rail’s work is essential to give our passengers the reliable, on-time services they want and deserve. We’ll be ensuring there are multiple options for passengers to make their journeys, including alternative transport to other rail stations and with other train operators. However passengers need to know that they will have significantly longer journeys over this period of time.

The National Audit Office today released a report into the rail franchise behind Southern rail, saying it had failed to deliver value for money so far, with passengers experiencing the worst service performance on the national rail network.

Since GTR started operating the franchise in July 2015, which is used by 900,000 passengers each day, around 146,000 services have been cancelled or delayed by more than 30 minutes.

Read more: Exclusive: Over 25,000 Southern rail passengers miss out on compensation