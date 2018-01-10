Oliver Gill

Britain's top financial regulator this morning delivered a damning assessment of the contracts for differences (CFD) sector.

In a letter to the spread betting chief executives, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said a review of the market had uncovered "flawed" processes, "significant weaknesses" and conflicts of interest.

Consumers are at "serious risk of harm from poor practices in this sector", the FCA said.

"You should consider whether your firm complies with the FCA’s requirements when providing or distributing CFDs to retail customers on an advisory or discretionary basis.

Following our feedback to them, several firms have said they intend to stop providing CFDs to firms that distribute this product on an advisory or discretionary basis. Others are no longer distributing this complex, high-risk product on these bases to retail consumers. This review also identified a CFD provider whose arrangements were so poor that we intend to take further action.

Shares in spread betting firms plummeted at the end of 2016 when the FCA announced plans to clamp down on the sector. The plans, initially put on ice, were passed over to European authorities in the second half of 2017 to enable a Europe-wide implementation.

In the meantime, UK listed spreadbetters thrived in 2017. The major UK listed players – IG Group, CMC Markets and Plus500 – all posted bumper share rises as sales prospered.

However, a European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) crackdown hangs over the heads of the firms with a consultation currently being undertaken.

An update at the end of December indicated ESMA's plans were even more stringent than those proposed by the FCA a year beforehand. They drew criticism from IG Group, the largest spread betting firm in the UK, with more muted responses from Plus500 and CMC Markets – the latter of which has previously indicated a crackdown on the sector will ultimately be beneficial.

