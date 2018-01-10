Oliver Gill

Sainsbury's today posted record Christmas trading, with online sales boosted by "stellar growth" from Argos.

Total like-for-like sales grew by 1.1 per cent, within which grocery grew by 2.3 per cent. Online groceries and convenience sales rose by 8.2 per cent and 7.3 per cent respectively.

Full-year profits are expected to be "moderately" ahead of consensus expectations, Sainsbury's said.

But chief executive Mike Coupe tempered today's announcement by stressing Sainsbury's remains locked in a "challenging market".

He added: “We’re pleased with our performance across the Group this quarter. We had a strong Christmas week, with record sales, over 340,000 online grocery orders and stellar growth in Argos Fast Track delivery and collection. Online accounted for 20 per cent of the Group’s sales during the quarter.

“We delivered an excellent operational performance across the Group, with great availability, strong customer satisfaction scores and our lowest level of waste ever at Christmas. Friday 22nd was our biggest sales day for stores and we also delivered an online grocery order to customers every second."

He continued: “General Merchandise and Clothing grew market share in a challenging market. Argos stores in Sainsbury’s supermarkets performed particularly well and Argos saw record sales across the Black Fiday period."

Shares in Sainsbury's were up 2.7 per cent in early trading.

Neil Wilson, a senior market analyst at ETX Capital, was less positive about Sainsbury's announcement today.

“Sainsbury’s delivered a decent set of Christmas numbers with like-for-like sales growth a shade ahead of market expectations, but it still seems to be underperforming competitors in terms of sales growth in its core business," he said.

Underlying profit guidance has been revised moderately higher which is a plus and may see shares jump a bit but worth noting that this is down entirely to Argos synergies being ahead of previous expectations... pressures remain and management stuck to the now de rigueur in retail updates mantra that the ‘market remains challenging’.

