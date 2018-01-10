Apple pays extra £136m in back-taxes to UK government

Francesca Washtell

Apple has coughed up an extra £136m in tax to the UK government to cover back-payments in the years up to September 2015.

In the accounts of one of its UK subsidiaries, Apple Europe, filed on Companies house, the tech giant said it had agreed to pay a corporate tax adjustment after an “extensive audit” by HM Revenue & Customs.

It said the payment of additional tax and interest “reflects the company’s increased activity”. Apple Europe employs around 800 people provides administrative, marketing and other services to group affiliates.

“As a result of this adjustment the company’s corporate income tax payments will increase going forward,” the company added.

Apple has previously been chased for back-taxes. In December, the tech giant reached an agreement with the Irish government to start paying €13bn (£11.5bn) in unpaid taxes.

The company has recently come under fire for admitting it deliberately slowed down older iPhone models through software updates.

