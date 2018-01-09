Ross McLean

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola acknowledged the scale of the challenge still facing his side despite them coming from behind to seal a last-gasp victory against second-tier Bristol City in Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Bristol City gave the Premier League leaders an almighty run for their money, going ahead through a Bobby Reid penalty, only for Kevin de Bruyne to equalise and substitute Sergio Aguero to net a late winner.

Guardiola, who spent time in deep conversation with Bristol City counterpart Lee Johnson at the full-time whistle, said: “They are a fantastic team. That is why they have knocked out four Premier League teams so far.

“They are a fantastic team for many reasons; they can play long balls, they are fast and they know exactly what they have to do. It will be tough in Bristol.”

Johnson revealed that Guardiola had gone further during the touchline discussion. He said: “Pep Guardiola just said to me that we played better than the majority of Premier League teams that have been to Manchester City.”

Bristol City surged into a 44th-minute lead as Eliaquim Mangala conceded possession, allowing Josh Brownhill to release Reid who was felled following a rash challenge from John Stones. Reid stepped up to slot beyond Claudio Bravo.

The hosts levelled on 55 minutes as Bravo picked out De Bruyne in his own half, bypassing the high Bristol City press, and the Belgian advanced, exchanged passes with Sterling and lashed beyond Frank Fielding.

Manchester City’s winner came in the second minute of stoppage time as Aguero nipped in ahead of Fielding to head home Bernardo Silva’s cross.