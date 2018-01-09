Lucy White

Northgate Public Services (NPS), a software provider to UK police forces and the NHS, has been bought for £475m by a Japanese conglomerate.

Japan’s NEC, which spans activities from airport services to sensors, grabbed the business after identifying “significant growth opportunities in the UK and Australia” where NPS operates.

The deal involves no job cuts, and will allow NPS access to NEC’s biometric scanning and facial recognition technology.

Read more: Cinven sells intellectual property business CPA Global to a US buyout firm for £2.4bn

NPS, which was bought from private equity house Cinven, screens more than 60 per cent of 999 calls and helps the NHS detect hearing loss in babies through its IT systems.

NEC had lost out in the bidding process for another similar asset, City A.M. understands, so made a pre-emptive approach to Cinven for NPS.

Though foreign conglomerates are often said to make slow buyers, due to internal bureaucracy and cultural differences, the deal closed within 80 days of NEC’s approach – despite the fact that it had more than 100 advisers and intermediaries working on the deal, and was particularly thorough in the number of questions asked.

Read more: Peter Dubens firm Oakley Capital snaps up software firm Plesk in $105m deal

Behind the deal at DC Advisory

Andrew Strudwick, head of DC’s private equity team, had led Cinven’s original investment in NPS so knew both parties well. DC was re-engaged to advise Cinven on the latest deal.

head of DC’s private equity team, had led Cinven’s original investment in NPS so knew both parties well. DC was re-engaged to advise Cinven on the latest deal. Minor wobbles did appear in the dealmaking process, but overall it was one of the smoothest Strudwick had ever worked on, considering the size and breadth of the parties.

Tosh Kojima brought his knowledge of Japanese buyers to the process, which completed in a tight 80 days. Describing himself as “one of the largest Japanese you'll come across”, and nicknamed TK Max by his boss, he loves cooking (and eating).