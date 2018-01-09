Mark Hix

You might be sick to death of overcooked sprouts after Christmas, but for die-hard fans of brassicas there’s no better time of the year than right this second, when there’s more variety than ever to choose from.

There are many members of the brassica family and the January King is one of the oldest, a variety that’s been grown since the mid-1800s. It’s somewhere between a white and savoy cabbage, with tinges of green and purple.

Between Christmas and New Year I had it in tempura in Koya in Soho where my daughter Ellie works. It was delicious and a great way to eat a simple, humble winter vegetable.

January King tempura with ponzu recipe (serves 4-6)

Ingredients

Dove farm gluten free flour is a great for any deep fried foods and is as light as a classic japanese tempura

Half a small January King cabbage

80-100g dove farm self raising flour or tempura flour

Enough cold sparkling water to make a light batter

Sea salt and freshly ground white pepper

Vegetable or corn oil for deep frying

For the dressing

2-3 tbsp ponzu

1 small red chilli, finely chopped

A small piece of root ginger, finely chopped or grated

Method