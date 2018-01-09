FatFace posts bumper results as it avoids the Christmas discounting drug

Helen Cahill

Fashion chain FatFace reported strong festive sales today, saying that its refusal to offer products at a discount price had won loyalty from shoppers.

For the Christmas period (the five weeks to 6 January) like-for-like sales were up eight per cent, with total sales rising by 12 per cent. E-commerce sales jumped 24 per cent.

Read more: Double digit growth buttons up stellar period for Joules

Over the 26 weeks to 2 December, total sales grew from £107m to £120m. The retailer now has six stores in the US, and international sales soared 61 per cent over the period to £5.5m. FatFace plans to open another three US outlets next month.

Anthony Thompson, chief executive of FatFace, said: "FatFace has outperformed the market in the first half while maintaining a full-price trading stance. Our US stores continue to perform well and we look forward to further openings in 2018 and beyond.

"Our trading performance over the Christmas period has been strong on all fronts. We continue to believe that giving our customers price integrity before the big day has been central to this performance."

Meanwhile, middle-class favourite Joules said its sales rose by 19.2 per cent over the seven-week period to 7 January.