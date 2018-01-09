Frank Dalleres

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has refused to back down in his war of words with Jose Mourinho, insisting he does not regret branding his Manchester United counterpart “fake” and “a little man”.

Conte – speaking ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal – stood by the barbed comments he made about Mourinho following Saturday’s FA Cup fixture at Norwich.

Asked whether he regretted how a toxic feud had escalated in recent days or any of the remarks that he had made, Conte said: “I have this look [of] a person that regrets? I don’t think so. I think we both said things and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

The Italian, who previously indicated he would resolve his differences with Mourinho face-to-face, again rejected suggestions that the League Managers’ Association or the two clubs might attempt to broker peace.

“I think that he used serious words and I won’t forget this,” he said. “This is not a problem for the club. It’s a problem between me and him.”

Conte’s “little man” jibe came 24 hours after Mourinho had aimed a thinly-veiled dig at the Chelsea boss’s involvement – of which he was later acquitted – in a match-fixing scandal.

They have had a frosty relationship since Conte arrived at Stamford Bridge at the start of last season as the long-term successor to Mourinho, who had been fired seven months earlier.

Conte, meanwhile, insists key man Eden Hazard could feature against Arsenal after shaking off a minor injury but indicated that he would again rotate his squad following a spell of six games in 18 days.

Gunners manager Arsene Wenger is expected to field a full-strength team in a competition that is now perhaps the club’s best chance of silverware, after Sunday’s shock FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest.

