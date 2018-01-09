Alys Key

Recruitment firm Robert Walters posted record profits this morning, boosted by a City hiring spree.

The company recorded a net fee income of £90.5m in the three months to the end of 2017, up 19 per cent on the same period last year.

Income from international markets other than Europe and Asia almost doubled to £8.1m. Asia Pacific remained the largest market, with net fee income up six per cent at £31.8m.

A strong increase in hiring boosted UK profits by 13 per cent to £26.2m.

Why it's interesting

Hiring in London was driven by financial services, commerce finance, legal and technology.

The boom suggests that the jobs market in the City is looking up, more than a year after it was stunted by the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

The hiring spree looks set to continue, with two thirds of financial firms planning to take on new staff this year according to another top recruiter Hays.

What Robert Walters said

The man himself, chief executive Robert Walters, said: "The group delivered another quarter of record results with net fee income growing 22 per cent year-on-year.

"Growth was once again broad based across permanent, contract, interim and recruitment process outsourcing across the group's geographic regions."

