Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover real estate, fraud investigation and blockchain. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Colliers International

Global real estate adviser Colliers International has appointed Samantha Addison (pictured) as director and Gemma Browne as associate director within its project and building consultancy division in London, to expand its specialist team within the industry. Samantha joins Colliers with over 25 years of project management experience, successfully delivering new-build and office fit-out schemes for occupiers across the UK and Europe, working with multi-national corporations including Shell, Microsoft, Nokia Networks, T Rowe Price and GSK. Gemma has over 10 years of extensive experience and specialist knowledge of the sector having held positions at JLL for the last five years where she has been involved in commercial fit-out projects throughout all phases from premises selection through to benefits realisation management post-occupation..

EY

EY has appointed Andrew Gordon as the new global leader of fraud investigation and dispute services (FIDS). Andrew joins EY as the global FIDS leader from PwC, where he spent nearly 30 years within its forensic services business, most recently as its global and UK leader. In his new role at EY, Andrew will serve corporate and sovereign clients while driving the strategy of FIDS, a globally integrated service offering with 4,500 fraud investigation and dispute professionals across more than 75 countries. He brings extensive knowledge and experience to the position, having led complex and high-profile investigations for Fortune 500 companies throughout his career. Andrew also has significant experience working alongside international law firms and reporting to regulators and law enforcement agencies.

BTL Group

Stella Hall and Jonathan Jones have joined BTL Group, the blockchain technology company based in L39 Canary Wharf, as head of marketing and business development manager respectively. Stellla has over 10 years marketing experience and joins BTL’s London office from Salesforce having spent five and a half years in their marketing division, based in both San Francisco and London. Before Salesforce, Stella was at the marketing consultancy DPEM in San Francisco, where she managed client relations and new business recruitment. Prior to this she was at the global marketing agency GMR. Jonathan is a qualified engineer and prior to joining BTL he worked at the Mullard Space Science Laboratory (MSSL) for over three years where his responsibilities were building instruments for both scientific and commercial space projects.

