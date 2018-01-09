Joe Hall

The Football Association (FA) has committed to the "Rooney Rule" when interviewing applicants for future roles in the England set-up.

At least one interviewee from a black, Asian and minority ethnic background will be considered by the FA when searching for Gareth Southgate's replacement as manager of the England national team.

The "Rooney Rule" is an initiative implemented by the NFL in 2003 requiring franchises to interview at least one minority candidate for coaching jobs.

"The commitment to the Rooney Rule is about bringing to life our ambition to make the people that run and manage football look more like the people that play football today," said chief executive Martin Glenn.

"We are going to be public about this. We will be held to account both in terms of our diversity targets, but also on this. It's FA policy not just the individual choice of any chief executive."

The commitment is part of a series of initiatives and investments announced by the FA which it said will make a "significant impact" on the sport and "improving the culture" within the organisation.

Last year the FA admitted to serious failings as it was criticised at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee over its handling of claims of discrimination made against former women's head coach Mark Sampson.

England international Eniola Aluko claimed she had been victimised by the FA after reporting discrimination from Sampson.

Sampson was eventually sacked and Glenn admitted that the affair demonstrated the FA "did not have the right climate in place for people to feel they could raise their concerns".

The FA has also announced it will increase its investments into the game by 46 per cent from £123m to £180m beginning in the 2018-19 season.