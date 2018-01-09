Virgin Trains has stopped selling the Daily Mail on its services

Alys Key

Virgin Trains passengers will no longer be able to buy the Daily Mail newspaper on board its West Coat services.

A spokesperson for Virgin said that it had decided to stop stocking the paper in November, having sold only one copy for every four trains while it was on sale.

The company also released a note to staff saying that it had "listened to many colleagues over the last few months" and made the decision in response to their concerns.

Read more: Shares in Daily Mail owner sink on gloomy 2018 guidance

"There's been considerable concern raised by colleagues about The Daily Mail's editorial position on issues such as immigration, LGBT rights and unemployment," the memo said. "After due consideration, we've decided that this particular paper is not at all compatible with the VT brand and our beliefs.

"We won't be stocking The Daily Mail for sale or as a giveaway. This won't suit all of our customers or all of our people - it's certain to draw some criticism. But we've listened to many colleagues over the last few months, and we feel that this is the right move to take."

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage tweeted in response to the news, saying: "We are heading in a worrying direction. Banning things because you don't like them solves nothing."

We are heading in a worrying direction. Banning things because you don’t like them solves nothing. https://t.co/vjubxPVuo5 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 9, 2018

Last year stationery chain Paperchase withdrew advertising from the Daily Mail following backlash.

Read more: DEBATE: Was Paperchase right to stop advertising in the Daily Mail?