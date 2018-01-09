Courtney Goldsmith

Affinity Water has warned that customers could face water restrictions later this year without "significantly above average" rainfall in January, February and March.

Fears of a drought have grown following last year's dry winter. The firm, which supplies water in London and other areas, said its groundwater resources were below average for the whole of last year.

Aquifers only fill up from rainfall during autumn and winter when there is less plant growth and evaporation, Affinity said. The critical recharge period is between October and March.

Despite a wet December, recharge of the aquifers was as low as 24 per cent of the long-term average in some areas, due to drier soil following below-average rainfall in October and November.

Mike Pocock, director of asset strategy at Affinity Water said: “We are constantly managing the water we have, through investing in new resources, installing new pipelines to move water around our network, and finding and fixing leaks as quickly as possible."

Last year, 173m litres of water leaked from Affinity’s pipes per day, according to Discover Water, beating a target of 179m litres per day.

“With our water resources at low levels, we are continuing to ask our customers to help by saving water, which can make a real difference," Pocock said.

“However, the weather remains one thing we cannot control, which is why we keep our water efficiency activities and messaging going year-round to remind people that water is a precious resource - whatever the weather.”

