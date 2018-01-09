Fantasy figures: Games Workshop triples its profit

Helen Cahill

Games Workshop pulled off some dreamy figures today after it announced its half-year profits more than tripled.

The figures

Sales soared 54 per cent over the six months to 26 November 2017, rising from £70.9m to £108.9m. Operating profit more than tripled from £9.7m to £33.4m.

Despite the strong figures, at time of writing, Games Workshop's shares were down 3.5 per cent to 2,555p.

Why it's interesting

Games Workshop said its "cracking" results were due to continued engagement with customers and the hard work put in by staff. The purveyor fantasy figures opened 17 stores over the half year, and closed 10, leaving the total number of stores at 469.

The niche retailer, which also makes money through books and its magazine White Dwarf, has been growing its following on social media and has boosted sales with digital publications, which it sells through Apple and Amazon.

What Games Workshop said

Kevin Rountree, chief executive of Games Workshop, said: "Our business and our Warhammer Hobby are in great shape. We are pleased to report record sales and profit levels in the period. It is encouraging that sales and profit growth continue across all regions and channels. Given the high levels of operational gearing and our relentless management of our costs, our improving sales performance has translated into record profit and cash levels."