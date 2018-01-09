Ineos to launch legal challenge to Scottish government's fracking ban

Courtney Goldsmith

Energy and chemicals giant Ineos today revealed it has lodged a legal challenge to the Scottish government’s effective ban on fracking.

Scotland banned hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in October after a public consultation found widespread opposition to the controversial method of releasing gas or oil trapped in shale rock.

Ineos voiced concerns about the legitimacy of the ban, saying there were "very serious errors" in the decision-making process, including a failure to adhere to proper statutory process and a misuse of ministerial power.

Tom Pickering, operations director at Ineos Shale, said: “The decision in October was a major blow to Scottish science and its engineering industry, as well as being financially costly to Ineos, other businesses and indeed the nation as a whole.

"It also removed at a stroke the potential for the country in these uncertain times to secure its own indigenous energy supply."

Pickering added: “If Scotland wants to continue to be considered as a serious place to do business, then it cannot simply remove the policy support that attracted that investment in the first place without proper procedures being followed and without the offer of appropriate financial compensation.

"In the light of these failings, Ineos has been left with no option other than to raise this legal challenge."



The application will be heard at the Court of Session, Scotland’s supreme civil court.



