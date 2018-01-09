Courtney Goldsmith

Cuadrilla Resources has won approval to explore for oil in the West Sussex village of Balcombe, an area that has been the site of large anti-fracking protests.

The fracking firm's Lower Stumble site first attracted thousands of protesters in 2013, and the company eventually dropped its plans the following year. However, late last year it applied for temporary planning permission to test how much oil will flow from the well.

West Sussex County Council's planning committee today voted unanimously to give Cuadrilla the green light.

Cuadrilla said it was "delighted" its application to flow test and monitor the existing exploration well was approved, and it reiterated that the well does not require hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, the controversial method of releasing gas or oil trapped in shale rock.

"This covers the same scope of work as the previous planning permission granted in 2014. The well requires no hydraulic fracturing because the rock is naturally fractured. The flow testing Cuadrilla is looking to undertake will measure the rate at which oil flows from the well," the firm said.

“We are aware the planning permission only runs until 2021 and that once we start the work it must be completed within two years, including plugging the well with cement and fully restoring the site. We will establish a local Community Liaison Group and consult with residents, at the appropriate time, before work commences," Cuadrilla said.

