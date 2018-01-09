Exclusive: John Glen has been named the new City minister

Catherine Neilan

Salisbury MP John Glen has been named the new City minister, City A.M. understands.

Glen will have responsibility for Brexit, and will take the reins from Steve Barclay at a critical point in the withdrawal process.

Glen is the 11th economic secretary to the Treasury in the last decade, with the role being held by a host of prominent names including Treasury committee chair Nicky Morgan, housing secretary Sajid Javid and leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom, as well as now ex-education secretary Justine Greening.

As with many of his predecessors, Barclay held the post for just a few months but was viewed positively within the financial services community. TheCityUK's chief executive Miles Celic said he had been "terrific".

Glen moves from his role as parliamentary under-secretary for culture, media and sport.

