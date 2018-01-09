Tuesday 9 January 2018 5:52pm

Exclusive: John Glen has been named the new City minister

 
Catherine Neilan
BRITAIN-EU-POLITICS-BREXIT-ECONOMY
Glen moves from his position at the department of culture, media and sport. (Source: Getty)

Salisbury MP John Glen has been named the new City minister, City A.M. understands.

Glen will have responsibility for Brexit, and will take the reins from Steve Barclay at a critical point in the withdrawal process.

Glen is the 11th economic secretary to the Treasury in the last decade, with the role being held by a host of prominent names including Treasury committee chair Nicky Morgan, housing secretary Sajid Javid and leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom, as well as now ex-education secretary Justine Greening.

As with many of his predecessors, Barclay held the post for just a few months but was viewed positively within the financial services community. TheCityUK's chief executive Miles Celic said he had been "terrific".

Glen moves from his role as parliamentary under-secretary for culture, media and sport.

Read more: Sex toy minister sacked as May reshuffle continues

