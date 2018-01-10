Nish Tej

With the star’s donning all-black in a show of solidarity for the victims of sexual harassment, the fashion focus was on accessories; notably jewellery and watches with over $20 million of sparkle in the room.

Montblanc seemed to dominate the red carpet at the 75th annual event with 14 stars opting for Montblanc watches and cuff links. A standout piece was the Montblanc 4810 ExoTourbilo Slim worn by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who also sported the brand’s suave cuff links. The Rock’s sophisticated watch features one of the brand’s most advance complications with a tourbillon escapement which is visible from the side of the dial.

Ambassador for the brand Hugh Jackman wore a Montblanc Heritage Spirit Pulsograph watch with accompanying knot cufflinks where he was nominated for best performance. The Pulsograph is a manually wound monopusher chronograph with pulsometer to measure heartbeats. The 41mm wristwatch is constructed from 18 carat rose gold with a transparent sapphire caseback to showcase the intricate movement.

Screen legend Denzel Washington sported a Montblanc Star Classique watch while Armie Hammer went for a Montblanc 4810 Dual Time watch alongside the brand’s dapper cuff links. Montblanc was also adorned on the wrists of Kit Harrington, Bill Pullman, William H. Macy and the list goes on with actors Joseph Fiennes, Garrett Hedlund, Sebastian Stan, Milo Ventimiglia, Austin Stowell, Nick Robinson and Nick Jonas all working Montblanc watches or cufflinks in to their red carpet looks.

Bring some Hollywood panache to your wrist and shop Bucherer’s collection of Montblanc timepieces here.