Lucy White

Burger chain Byron has today announced a restructuring plan which it hopes will save the business.

The Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA) will involve chopping the number of Byron restaurants, the company said, but will allow Byron to continue operating as a business. Sky News quoted sources as saying 15 poorly performing restaurants would be on the block, and the business would seek to reduce rental payments at approximately 20 others.

If creditors agree to the plan, Byron's owner – investment firm Hutton Collins – will sell half of its stake to current minority investor Three Hills Capital Partners, allowing new capital to be injected into the struggling food group.

Read more: Byron could be gobbled up by a new owner as the company undergoes a strategic review

After acquiring Byron for around £100m in 2013, Hutton Collins will likely take a big hit on the investment – weak trading in the business had already caused the value of Hutton Collins' entire third fund to be downgraded by £0.3m last August.

"Byron’s core restaurant business and brand remain strong, but the market that we operate in has changed profoundly," said Byron's chief executive Simon Cope.

In order to continue serving our loyal customer base, we need to make some critical and difficult changes to the size and shape of our estate.

"With the support of our new owners, our creditors, landlords and other business partners, I’m confident Byron will able to continue providing our consumers with the best burger experience."

Read more: Byron Burger has a new chief executive

Byron added that in the event of closures, it would "do everything possible to redeploy staff to other stores and other initiatives".

The business will be trying to persuade investors to agree to the plan over the next three weeks. If it is rejected by landlords, Sky News reported, Byron would be unlikely to survive.

Read more: Byron expected to close more branches as it works through cost-cutting plan