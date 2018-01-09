Emma Haslett

Now even PwC is droning on about drones, it isn't often they get us excited these days - unless, that is, they are breaking records with mesmerising light shows.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, tourists watching the Bellagio's famous fountain show were treated to the sight of 250 Intel Shooting Star drones creating their own spectacle - and breaking a record in the process.

The drones, which light up, broke the Guinness World Record for the most unmanned aerial vehicles simultaneously controlled from a single computer indoors.

The drones were performing to a special version of the song Stargazing, by Kygo.

If you're heading to CES, you haven't missed it: the show will take place twice a day until Thursday. If not, console yourself by watching the show below.

