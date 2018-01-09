Now Jamie Dimon says he regrets calling bitcoin a "fraud"

Courtney Goldsmith

The boss of JP Morgan Chase has now said he regrets calling bitcoin a "fraud".

Jamie Dimon's infamous comments about the cryptocurrency in September dented bitcoin's value, though at the time its was just trading around $4,000. Today, one bitcoin was worth about $15,000.

The influential executive had also said he would fire an employee who traded in cryptocurrencies for being "stupid".

However, he distanced himself from those comments today in an interview with US television station Fox, saying: "I regret making them".

Dimon also spoke highly of the technology that powers bitcoin, the blockchain.

“The blockchain is real. You can have crypto yen and dollars and stuff like that. ICOs [initial coin offerings] you have to look at individually,” Dimon said.

About bitcoin though, Dimon said: "I'm not interested that much in the subject at all.”

