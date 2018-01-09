Joe Hall

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says the club are yet to receive an offer for Alexis Sanchez, despite numerous reports linking the Chilean with a January move to Manchester City.

With Sanchez's Gunners contract set to expire at the end of the season, another approach from City for his signature is anticipated following the Premier League leaders' attempts to buy him in the summer.

Arsenal rejected a £60m offer for the 29-year-old on deadline day last August, but Pep Guardiola has reportedly not lost interest in his former Barcelona charge.

Wenger said Arsenal are yet to receive an offer but admitted that City have the financial muscle to prise Sanchez away from Emirates Stadium.

Read more: Arsenal considering selling Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in January, admits Wenger

"I expect nothing," he said.

"I am focused on tomorrow's game. When solicitations happen, you respond. At the moment it's very quiet.

"I don't know if Man City is in for anybody, I don't know their policy. But if the decision comes to finances with Manchester City we know we will be second best. That is well known."

Read more: Don't blame Sanchez and Coutinho – when players want to leave it's down to bad management

Wenger also confirmed that Alex Iwobi will be fined after being filmed partying at 2:37am just 48 hours before starting in Arsenal's shock 4-2 FA Cup final defeat at Nottingham Forest.

"That is true, he will be fined," said the Frenchman. "It is impossible to go out 48 hours before a game. It's unacceptable."

The 21-year-old was the subject of a newspaper story claiming he was at a "drug-fuelled" party, but Wenger insists his only crime was staying out late.

"You have to be cautious with the news coming out," he said.

"When you read what is reported it is like he has taken drugs. He is not involved in that at all, he has been out at a birthday party. How long has he stayed? That is important. After, I will decide what happens.

"If your neighbour takes drugs, what can you do about it? You are responsible for your behaviour, not for the behaviour of your neighbour."