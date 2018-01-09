Lucy White

Despite a rocky 2017 which saw a number of lawsuits come to a head, Lloyds Banking Group has been named one of the most promising stocks to watch this year by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Based on the value of the stocks at the moment and their potential to generate strong returns over the next 12 months, Canaccord's list also includes consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser and media company ITV.

Although many commentators on the equity markets have become more bearish into 2018, and have been "spooked by high valuations" according to Canaccord's senior equity analyst Simon McGarry, the wealth management firm said it remained "cautiously bullish".

"We think that increasing volatility and lower asset class correlation will provide some canny investment opportunities," said McGarry.

Here were the firm's seven key stocks for 2018: