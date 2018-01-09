Catherine Neilan

Sterling fell against the dollar this morning, as currency traders reacted to Theresa May's chaotic Cabinet reshuffle.

The pound was down 0.24 per cent against the dollar at 11:45am today, and was flat against the euro, as May's handling of her ministers gave investors the jitters.

Yesterday the Prime Minister spent hours attempting to force ministers including health secretary Jeremy Hunt and education secretary Justine Greening into new jobs. In the end, Hunt stayed in a beefed up role while Greening walked rather than move to work and pensions, meaning May's much-touted shake up of her top team resulted in little change.

William Anderson Jones, head of UK Corporate Dealing at Rational FX, said: "Analysts were looking to May’s reshuffle as a signal of strength and stability in her leadership that could help to firm sterling in the near future, but the reshuffle has instead fuelled resignations and rumours of refused posts."

Today May has continued to move people around, including sacking trade minister Mark Garnier, who was cleared last year of breaching the ministerial code after asking a female aide to buy him sex toys.