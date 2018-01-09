Emma Haslett

Plans to build a £1.4bn Westfield shopping mall in Croydon can move forward after the Mayor of London gave it the green light.

The plans, to redevelop the Whitgift shopping centre will create 1.5m sq ft of retail and leisure space, as well as a multi-screen cinema and bowling alley, and almost 1,000 new homes.

Sadiq Khan said approval of the plans, by the Croydon Partnership, a joint venture between Westfield and Croydon Council, were a "step forward" in the regeneration of Croydon.

“This development will play a key role in unlocking the borough’s potential and is set to deliver huge economic benefits to residents and businesses in the borough.

“It will also attract many visitors to its brand-new leisure facilities and public spaces. I’m confident the benefits of this scheme will be felt for generations to come,” he said.

“The endorsement from the Mayor of London represents a great start to the year for the project and for Croydon," added John Burton, head of development for Westfield UK.

"The London Borough of Croydon responded positively to our revised outline planning application, and we’re pleased that this has now been approved by the Mayor. Our plans will help establish Croydon as South London’s best retail, dining and leisure destination and deliver new homes and 7,000 jobs.”

Construction on the scheme is due to begin in 2019.

