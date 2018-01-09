Trevor Bayliss to step down as England head coach after 2019 Ashes

Joe Hall

Trevor Bayliss will step down as England head coach when his contract expires after the 2019 Ashes.

The 55-year-old says he never intended to renew the deal and had not made the decisions based on England's 4-0 defeat Down Under.

Bayliss has overseen England's Test, ODI and Twenty20 teams since May 2015.

"I told Andrew Strauss (director of England cricket) probably 12 months ago that September 2019 is when I'm contracted to and that would see me out," he said.

"I've never been anywhere any more than four or five years. Whether you're going well or not I've always felt that around about that four-year mark is time to change.

"A new voice, a slightly different approach slightly reinvigorates things, so I passed than on to him 12 months ago."

The Australian led England to Ashes triumph on home soil during his first summer in charge, but recent Test results have been disappointing with no wins in their last 11 matches.

While leading England into this summer's five-match series of India and the 2019 World Cup on home soil, Bayliss will help steer the side's rebuilding project ahead of the next Ashes in Australia.

Despite a winless tour this winter, Bayliss has backed captain Joe Root to get it right next time.

"You leave a coaching position hopefully with the team in a better place than when you started," said Bayliss.

"Joe Root as the captain will still be there and there's a base of six or seven players that will still be young and good enough to be in the team.

"The captain is in charge, but we're there to help out. Joe is a young captain and I would expect in four years when he comes back, with another four years' experience and an away Ashes under his belt, he'll heel a lot more comfortable."