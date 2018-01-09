Mark Garnier sacked as Theresa May continues reshuffle

Catherine Neilan

Mark Garnier has been sacked as trade minister in the second day of Theresa May's reshuffle.

Garnier was investigated by the Cabinet Office after it emerged he called a secretary "sugar t**s" and asked her to buy him sex toys, although subsequently cleared. This morning he tweeted that he was "very sad" to have lost his job but said he would support the government from the backbenches.

His sacking follows the exits of party chairman Patrick McLoughlin and education secretary Justine Greening yesterday during a farcical reshuffle that resulted in the majority of roles left unchanged.

Update: Health minister Philip Dunne, who faced a grilling over the NHS yesterday while his boss fended off May's offer of business secretary, has also reportedly been sacked - although there has been no official confirmation.

During yesterday's appearance, Dunne told the Commons that "seats were available" for patients for whom there were no beds, drawing heavy criticism, for which he later apologised.

More junior roles are expected to change hands today.