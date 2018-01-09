A tough new ban on plastic microbeads comes into force in the UK today

Courtney Goldsmith

Britain's landmark ban on the manufacture of products containing plastic microbeads comes into force today.

The ban, which was announced in July, bars cosmetics and personal care manufacturers from using tiny plastic particles in rinse-off products. Microbeads are often used in exfoliating face washes, toothpastes and shower gels but have been shown to harm marine life.

Sue Kinsey, senior pollution officer at the Marine Conservation Society, said the UK's ban was the "strongest and most comprehensive ban to be enacted in the world".

"We believe that this signals a real commitment on the part of this government to clean up our seas and beaches and hope this is a first step on this road before we see further actions to combat plastic waste," Kinsey said.

Environment minister Thérèse Coffey said microbeads were "entirely unnecessary" as natural alternatives are available. "Now we have reached this important milestone, we will explore how we can build on our world-leading ban and tackle other forms of plastic waste," Coffey said.

The UK will implement a ban on the sale of products containing microbeads later in the year.

The microbead ban follows a 5p charge for plastic carrier bags intoduced in 2015, which has taken nine billion bags out of circulation.

In the Autumn budget, Philip Hammond also said he would look into how the tax system and charges on single-use plastics could reduce waste.

In 2015, former US President Barack Obama signed a bill to outlaw microbeads in rinse-off products, while New Zealand and Canada have also banned them more recently.

