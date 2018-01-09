Oliver Gill

The boss of Britain's biggest pub chain today slammed a raft of companies, media outlets and trade bodies for being so miserable about Brexit.

Tim Martin steered away from talking about fake news, instead preferring to attack an "allegedly post-truth world" whereby food prices will jump by a fifth.

Wetherspoon has printed beer mats berating the likes of the CBI, British Retail Consortium (BRC), Whitbread and Sainsbury's, which claim the cost of food will rise by up to 22 per cent in the event of a "no deal" Brexit.

Such "misrepresentations" have filtered into the press and influenced MPs, Martin wrote in an open letter, adding: "Labour MP Chuka Umunna, relying on the misinformation, gave the same message to Jeremy Kyle’s audience of several million on Radio 2."

(Wetherspoon subsequently corrected references to Jeremy Kyle to Jeremy Vine – the presenter of Radio 2's lunchtime show.)

"In fact, if the UK leaves the EU without a deal in March 2019, parliament has the power, under WTO rules, to eliminate the tariffs that the EU currently charges on food imports from non-EU countries. According to those rules, tariffs cannot then be charged for EU imports either – so food prices in the UK would actually fall. A public realisation of lower food prices without a deal is, of course, kryptonite for the CBI/BRC case — as they are painfully aware."

He continued: "The trenchant messages in the beer mats have also been expressed by Wetherspoon in press articles and in radio and TV interviews. There has not been even a hint of denial from any of these organisations or individuals in spite of the serious allegations."

The Wetherspoons chairman took aim at beer writer (and Rochester Castle Wetherspoon regular) Pete Brown for criticising the beer mats.

"Pete, you can see we’re not dealing with high-class people here," he wrote.

In this allegedly post-truth world it is usually, of course, the press that acts as the bastion of democracy, querying political propaganda. But what do you do when large sections of the press have been hoodwinked by organisations which appear hellbent on patronising and fooling the public?

"Wetherspoon gave the answer on our beer mats and Pete, like the CBI, is not contesting the truth of the accusations but, perhaps understandably, prefers the falsehoods to be corrected elsewhere, so as to preserve the equilibrium and the convivial sanctum of the pub."

The CBI and BRC have been approached for comment.

