Eurostar brings Yodel boss on board as new chief executive

Eurostar has appointed the boss of delivery firm Yodel as its new chief executive.

Mike Cooper takes over from Nicolas Petrovic, who leaves the high-speed rail service to become chief executive of Siemens, France. He will take up the role of chief executive on 12 March this year.

Cooper has previously served as deputy chief executive and managing director mainland Europe of Arriva, where he led the European transport business. Before that, he was chief commercial officer of EasyJet from its flotation in 2000 until 2005.

Clare Hollingsworth, chair of Eurostar, said: "We are delighted that Mike will be joining Eurostar as CEO as he brings a wealth of expertise to our business. With his strong track record of leading a major European transport business across multiple countries and his extensive experience of key consumer travel brands he is perfectly placed to lead the company into its next phase of growth."

The high speed passenger rail service between the UK and mainland Europe provides direct services between the UK and places such as Paris, Brussels, Calais and Lille.

Last month it geared up for its busiest December on record, saying more than 370,000 passengers were booked to travel on the Eurostar over Christmas, marking a two per cent rise on the record set in December 2016.

The rise was driven by a flock of inbound visitors to the capital, with European visitors taking advantage of the exchange rate.

Services were previously disrupted at the beginning of December, with bad weather causing troubles in both directions.

