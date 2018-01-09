Majestic Wine raises a glass to sales growth in key Christmas trading

Courtney Goldsmith

Majestic Wine toasted a festive Christmas trading period today as it revealed sales in its retail business rose.

In a trading update, the wine retailer said its sales grew by 3.2 per cent, or 4.1 per cent on an underlying basis, in the 10-week period ended 1 January compared to the previous year.

Sales at Majestic's Naked Wine business, which the firm bought in 2015 and operates in the UK, US and Australia, grew 13 per cent, while Majestic Retail sales rose 1.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, sales at the company's commercial business, which supplies pubs and restaurants, dropped 4.6 per cent.

Shore Capital analyst Phil Carroll said the update was "reassuring", highlighting that the business was on track to meet expectations for the current year as well as for the medium term. Majestic aims to deliver £500m of revenue by 2019.

"The [Christmas] period covers around 30 per cent of group sales for the year so it is pleasing to see that the performance pretty much underpins our full-year expectations," Carroll said.

The firm has made good progress since it swung to an annual loss in June, when Majestic's boss Rowan Gormley told City AM the company had reached the half-way point of a tough transformation process. In November, Majestic posted a steep rise in first-half profit.

Today Gormley, said: "The fact that we have been able to grow sales and maintain margins shows that our winning formula of fabulous customer service from delightful people and delicious wines at fair prices works even when times are tough.

"We are on track to achieve our £500m sales goal by 2019, on track to deliver market expectations for the current financial year and on track to accelerate investment in new customers, new winemakers and more fantastic wines."

