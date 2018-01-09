Rebecca Smith

Virgin Hyperloop One has teamed up with digital mapping firm Here to create a passenger app for the high speed transport system based on a concept dreamed up by Elon Musk.

The concept app, which was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, allows users to plan their trip, book the ticket and pay using the app.

It also encompasses the journey as a whole, so the app includes ride-hailing services such as Lyft to showcase how a door-to-door experience could be delivered.

Here said the app will also feature end-to-end route navigation including, "turn-by-turn" indoor walking directions to help passengers find their way around, if they are in large shopping centres or airports for example.

Here's how the app looks:

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

Read more: Richard Branson is becoming chairman at Virgin Hyperloop One

Passengers can also include their preferences for the route they are shown - selecting the cheapest, fastest, and greenest.

The firms said the app will be made available to the public this year.

“Hyperloop is not just about A to B, it’s an end-to-end passenger experience -- that means no waiting at any point along the journey” said Matt Jones, Virgin Hyperloop One’s SVP software engineering.

Here shares our vision for optimising travel. We will redefine the passenger experience by offering real time, on demand travel connecting hyperloop, other modes, and even indoor walking directions.

Virgin Hyperloop One aims to build transportation networks for both people and cargo, with low pressure tubes and pods floating along a track using magnetic levitation. Last September, the firm said it had whittled down entries of a global challenge it set to identify possible routes for hyperloops across the world.

Two of the routes are within the UK: a 50 minute Edinburgh to London one that encompasses Birmingham and Manchester, and a 47 minute Glasgow to Liverpool option.

The Virgin Hyperloop pod used in recent testing, racking up record speeds of 387km per hour, will also be unveiled to the public at CES.

“We’re giving the public a taste of what a Virgin Hyperloop One experience will be like by publicly unveiling our pod and demonstrating how passengers will experience booking a hyperloop trip from their pocket,” said Virgin Hyperloop One chief executive Rob Lloyd. “Every hardware and software milestone brings us closer to commercialising hyperloop.”

In December, the transport startup announced Virgin boss Richard Branson was coming on board as chairman after he had already invested in it.

Read more: Hyperloop One picks 10 routes including Edinburgh to London in 50 minutes