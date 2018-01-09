Tesco wins out in battle of the big four for festive sales

Caitlin Morrison

Tesco has been crowned winner of the "golden quarter" after figures revealed it recorded the largest sales growth of the "big four" supermarkets in the run up to Christmas.

Total grocery spending in the UK during the four weeks to 30 December hit £10.5bn, up 3.7 per cent year-on-year.

Among the four largest supermarkets, Tesco showed the most improved performance over the final 12 weeks of the year, reporting a 3.4 per cent annual sales jump, followed by Asda, with a 2.1 per cent increase.

For December sales, Asda was the winner, reporting growth of 3.7 per cent, ahead of Morrisons, which today reported a 3.4 per cent rise in sales in the last month of the year.

In terms of market share, Tesco held on to a 27.5 per cent portion in the 12 weeks to 31 December, the same share it claimed in the same period of 2016. Sainsbury's share dipped slightly, going from 15.8 per cent to 15.5 per cent.

Aldi's share of the market went up to 7.5 per cent over the festive season, from 6.9 per cent the year before. Fellow discounter Lidl also increased its market share, from 4.4 per cent to 4.9 per cent.

"The supermarkets did well this Christmas, particularly amid fierce price competition and shoppers starting to feel the squeeze on disposable incomes. It was in stark contrast to many high street retailers who saw less footfall and sales declines," said Mike Watkins, Nielsen’s UK head of retailer insight.

"The timing of Christmas day certainly helped as it was conducive to last minute indulgences and fresh foods, however, some supermarkets used private-label and branded promotions to drive Christmas footfall."

Meanwhile, figures from Kantar Worldpanel confirmed Tesco's performance as the fastest growing of the big four supermarkets. According to Kantar, the fact that Christmas Day fell on a Monday this year helped boost Tesco Express, as larger supermarkets were forced to comply with restricted Sunday opening hours.