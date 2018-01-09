Carillion pours cold water on investor hopes

Oliver Gill

Troubled contractor Carillion this morning played down hopes it has come to a deal with its lenders.

In a short statement, the firm said it was "not aware of any material developments that support this share price increase".

Yesterday, shares in Carillion rocketed by 26 per cent as investors bet a deal could be struck at a critical meeting with banks on Wednesday.

Late on Saturday, the Wolverhampton-headquartered firm said it will present a business plan to lenders led by Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and HSBC this week.

Carillion is hoping to plug a mammoth funding gap and believes the meeting will provide a springboard to turn its fortunes around.

More than 90 per cent of the firm's stock market valuation was wiped out last year after a string of profit warnings and more than £1bn of contract write-downs.

In the wake of the troubles Carillion convinced its lenders to provide £140m of emergency funding. But £40m must be paid back in April with the remainder due to be returned by the end of the year.

Under the weight of debts topping £1bn Carillion is scrambling to pull in as much cash as possible but is likely to need further breathing space from its banks to give it time to resize operations.

