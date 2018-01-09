Caitlin Morrison

Toby Young has resigned from his role on the board of the new universities regulator after a controversy of comments he made in the past.

More than 200,000 people signed a petition protesting his appointment.

Young said he made the decision to stand down because his appointment had become a distraction.

“The caricature drawn of me in the last seven days, particularly on social media, has been unrecognisable to anyone who knows me,” Young wrote in a blog for the Spectator.

“I am a passionate supporter of inclusion and helping the most disadvantaged, as I hope my track record of setting up and supporting new schools demonstrates.

“But some of the things I said before I got involved in education, when I was a journalistic provocateur, were either ill-judged or just plain wrong – and I unreservedly apologise.“